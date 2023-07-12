Update: (VIDEO) Major Flooding Reported in Louisville

Flooding in Louisville (photo credit: Elanie Porter)

The National Weather Service declared a flash flood emergency for Winston County this morning after reports that several roads were flooded or washed out in the Louisville area and that water was entering some structures. Some people had to be rescued from the floodwaters. Highway 15 north of Louisville was “effectively closed” by flooding.

The Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians reports that a section of Crystal Ridge Road near Boon east of Louisville is washed out.

Heavy rain is also being blamed for a roof collapse in downtown Ackerman. A church, several businesses and an apartment complex in the city have been flooded with some apartment residents evacuated.

In Neshoba County, Highway 21 is closed near Spring Creek northeast of Philadelphia because of flooding. Wind damage is also reported in Neshoba with a canopy blown off a gas station near Philadelphia

NWS had warned that ten inches of rain or more was possible in a few locations as a slow-moving weather system tapped into a humid airmass across central Mississippi. It’s now saying between six and 12 inches has fallen. A public weather station located northeast of Louisville measured almost 13 inches, most of it falling within a four-hour period this morning.

An areal flood warning is in effect until 3:15 Friday morning for Attala, Choctaw, Kemper, Lowndes, Neshoba, Noxubee, Oktibbeha and Winston counties.