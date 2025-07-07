Update: Voting open for Kosciusko’s Caiden Wade as one of state’s top QBs

UPDATE: You can now vote for Kosciusko’s Caiden Wade to be named the top high school quarterbacks heading into the 2025 season.

The Clarion-Ledger named Wade to the list of top QBs on July 7, but now voting is open to determine who the fans think will be the top QB in the state for the upcoming year.

Fans can vote once an hour per device through noon Friday, July 18.

Click HERE to cast your vote.

July 7: Kosciusko’s Caiden Wade has been named one of the state’s top 2025 high school quarterbacks by The Clarion Ledger.

“There’s a little less than two months before the Mississippi high school football season kicks off,” writes Michel Chavez. “As rosters and starting positions are being finalized, the Clarion Ledger takes a look at the top returning Mississippi quarterbacks for the MHSAA and MAIS 2025 season.”

The post on Wade reads:

Caiden Wade Kosciusko | 6-3, 205 | Junior Wade passed for 1,412 yards with nine touchdowns and rushed for 604 yards with nine more touchdowns.

The complete list can be found HERE.

—

Other local players recognized include: