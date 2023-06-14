Updated: Attala/Kosciusko Storm Damage and Downed Trees Updates

**Updated at 7:25 p.m. 6/14/23***

Breezy News has received an update regarding blocked roadways. Hwy 14 West and Williamsville Rd. are now cleared and back open.

If travel is not necessary, you should still stay where you are. Most roads are still blocked. Attala First Responders, MDOT, Entergy, Kosciusko Water & Light, and many other crews are still out working to clear roadways and restore power.

**Updated at 6:50 p.m. 6/14/23**

Attala County Emergency Management Director, Danny Townsend tells Breezy News that Hwy 35 South is now open. Hwy 14 near Zemuly, Williamsville Rd., Hwy 12 West, and Hwy 411 south of McCool are all still blocked.

**Updated at 6 p.m. 6/14/23**

Danny Townsend says that even with trees being cleared from the roadways, most of the main roads in the Attala County area are still blocked with downed power lines. This includes Hwy 43, Hwy 14 West, Hwy 429, and Hwy 35 South.

Attala County Emergency Management Director, Danny Townsend tells Breezy News that right now it would be best if everyone stays where they are if possible. There are trees and power lines down all across Attala County. Crews are currently working on getting the roadways cleared on Hwy 35 North, Hwy 35 South, Hwy 12, Hwy 43 South, Williamsville Rd., and more.

3:24 p.m. – Reports of two trees down on West Jefferson St. near the Church of God of Prophecy. A vehicle is reported to be stuck between them. This does not seem to be a crash and there are no injuries.

3:30 p.m. – Trees fell on top of a vehicle on Hwy 35 South near County Animal Clinic. The caller states they are not injured, but they are trapped by the trees.

3:36 p.m. – Tree down on Hwy 12 near Hurricane Baptist Church.

3:39 p.m. – Tree down on top of a vehicle on Williamsville Rd. at the intersection of Attala Rd. 1210 at Sherwood Forest. One person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

3:46 p.m. – An 18 wheeler became trapped between power lines on Hwy 12 West near the Sallis area.

3.59 p.m. – Reports of an 18-wheeler crash on Hwy 12 near the Natchez Trace exit near Ethel. The caller states that the 18-wheeler is out in the wooded area.

4:01 p.m. – Lines down in the roadway on Hwy 12 West near Hurricane Creek Baptist Church.

4:03 p.m. – There is a large tree down on Hwy 14 W near the Zemuly area blocking traffic.

4:07 p.m. – Reports of several trees down on Hwy 14 from Barber to Hwy 43.

4:08 p.m. – Power lines reported down across the roadway between Family Dollar and Campbell’s Motel.

4:11 p.m. – A one-vehicle accident was reported on the Natchez Trace near the Ethel exit. Injuries are unknown at this time.

4:16 p.m. – Reports of a tree down on Hwy 429 near Sallis Cemetery.

4:18 p.m. – Traffic light has been reported to be down at intersection of Hwy 12 and Veterans Memorial Dr. at Wendy’s.

4:34 p.m. – Tree reported to be down in the roadway on Hwy 14 East near Munson’s Crossing.

4:38 p.m. – Trees reported down on Attala Road 5131/Center Rd. near Center Baptist Church.