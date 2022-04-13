UPDATED – Fire Scare near Sallis area in Attala

Tuesday April 12, 2022

2:18 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Sallis Volunteers were dispatched to a residence on Attala Road 4124 in the Sallis area when they received reports of smoke in the home. Firemen cleared the home and determined there was no fire danger.

*UPDATES*

5:26 p.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a domestic disturbance that occurred at a residence on Attala Road 1107/Nile Road.

5:33 p.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a domestic disturbance at a residence on Attala Road 4173 off HWY 43.

8:00 p.m. – Attala County Deputies received reports that an individual that was involved in the domestic disturbance earlier in the evening at a residence on Attala Road 1107/Nile Road was back at the residence.