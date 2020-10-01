Urgent- Confirmed Shooting At Burger King In Philadelphia, Team Working to Apprehend Suspect

Phildelphia Police Department Confirms

At approximately 7:30 this morning the Philadelphia Police Department received a call that a subject had been shot at Burger King on West Beacon. Officers arrived on scene shortly thereafter. That person was later transported by EMS. Case is currently under investigation and we are working to identify and apprehend the suspect. Anybody with any information is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department and/or Crimestoppers – Philadelphia Police Department at (601) 656-2131 or Crime Stoppers at (855) 485-8477.



