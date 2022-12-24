URGENT MESSAGE FROM CENTRAL ELECTRIC

The Tennessee Valley Authority has activated Step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Plan in response to extreme demands on the power system.

Central Electric Power Association will respond with rolling outages on circuits in 30-minute intervals. Members in lower impact areas will experience outages first, meaning that essential services such as nursing homes, hospitals, and sensitive industrial operations will not see interruptions until absolutely necessary. We are not able to give advance notification to specific areas impacted in most cases. Just know that these outages will be restored within 30-45 minutes if all goes as planned.

We realize the inconvenience and frustration that our members will feel during these extreme temperatures. Interrupting service is not what we want to be doing on Christmas Eve, but it is necessary for the reliability of our whole system and that of the 7 state region that TVA serves.

Please conserve energy as you can, and we’ll hopefully all enjoy this holiday together with our families in warm homes when many out there don’t have the luxury. Thank you in advance for your patience and understanding. Updates will come just as soon as we can provide them.