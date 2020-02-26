USDA and SBA bringing “Rural Strong” event to Kosciusko

The US Small Business Administration and the United State Department of Agriculture are bringing a “Rural Strong” event to Kosciusko this March.

The purpose of the event is to target small businesses and entrepreneurs for them to learn about SBA and USDA programs and services available to start, grow and expand.

Rural Strong will be held at Holmes Community College The Attala Center Thursday, March 26 from 9:00 am – 12:30 pm.

Registration can be completed here.

Email Rosetta Harris ([email protected]) for more information.