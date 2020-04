Farms that suffered damage from the recent tornadoes may be eligible for assistance under the Emergency Conservation Program (ECP) and the Emergency Forest Restoration Assistance Program (EFRP) administered by the Attala Farm Service Agency (FSA).

Producers who suffered a loss should contact the Attala FSA Office by phone at 662-290-0702 Extension 2 to request assistance.

Signup will be held May 04, 2020 through July 06, 2020.