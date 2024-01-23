HomeAttalaValentine’s Day giveaway: A Romantic Night for Two in Downtown Kosciusko

Valentine’s Day giveaway: A Romantic Night for Two in Downtown Kosciusko

by
SHARE NOW

Breezy 101 wants to give you and your Valentine one romantic night in downtown Kosciusko.

The night includes a stay at The Riff House, dinner at Jason’s Southern Table, and flowers from Square Floral.

Click the banner below to register and for an extra entry, leave us a voicemail about your sweetheart!

We’ll draw the winner Monday, Feb. 12 live during The BreckFast Show and the stay will be for Friday, Feb. 16.

It’s One Romantic Night in Downtown Kosciusko from Breezy 101.

3 comments
  1. CINDY BURRELL
    CINDY BURRELL
    January 23, 2024 at 9:01 AM

    I would love to win this!!

    Reply
  2. Alyssa Burt
    Alyssa Burt
    January 23, 2024 at 9:16 AM

    This would be perfect for my wedding anniversary coming up 🙂

    Reply
  3. Diane Sills
    Diane Sills
    January 23, 2024 at 10:58 AM

    This would be so nice!

    Reply

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Shed ablaze on Elm St. in Kosciusko

Family Financial Fun Night planned for Jan. 31

Kosciusko School District: No classes Friday

Waste Management suspends garbage pick up in Kosciusko

City of Kosciusko offices to open at 10:00 am Thursday

Kosciusko softball releases 2024 schedule