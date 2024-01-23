Valentine’s Day giveaway: A Romantic Night for Two in Downtown Kosciusko

Breezy 101 wants to give you and your Valentine one romantic night in downtown Kosciusko.

The night includes a stay at The Riff House, dinner at Jason’s Southern Table, and flowers from Square Floral.

Click the banner below to register and for an extra entry, leave us a voicemail about your sweetheart!

We’ll draw the winner Monday, Feb. 12 live during The BreckFast Show and the stay will be for Friday, Feb. 16.

It’s One Romantic Night in Downtown Kosciusko from Breezy 101.