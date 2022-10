Monday, October 10, 2022

1:35 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence on Cole St. when they received a call reporting vandalism.

3:24 p.m. – Kosciusko Police and Kosciusko Fire Department were dispatched to the parking lot of Walmart for a vehicle on fire. Firefighters arrived on scene to find a white dually truck with heavy smoke flowing from the engine area and a small fire under the engine area. The flames were put out and the vehicle was towed.