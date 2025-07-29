Varner named defensive line/strength and conditioning coach for the Bulldogs

*Story by Steve Diffey.

Atlanta native Brandon Varner has joined the Holmes Community College Bulldogs as defensive line coach and strength and conditioning coach.

Varner joined the Bulldogs from Mississippi Valley State University, where he served as defensive line coach.

The 2025 season marks Varner’s eighth as a coach with two of those years as a graduate assistant coach at his alma mater, Grambling State University.

Varner was a four-year player for the Tigers with one year as an Offensive Lineman and three years as a Defensive Lineman and earned two SWAC Championships and one HBCU Black College Football National Championship. Two-time Black College Football Hall of Fame Watch list.

During his four-year career, Varner amassed 68 total tackles, including 41 solo stops. He had 17.5 tackles for a loss of 73 yards, including 9.5 sacks for a loss of 43 yards. In addition, the Atlanta, Ga. native recorded six quarterback hurries, five pass breakups, two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

Varner earned SWAC Preseason First Team Honors and Phil Steele Preseason First Team honors during senior season and was named to the All-SWAC First Team in 2017.

Prior to attending Grambling State, Varner played three years of football and one year of basketball at Kipp Atlanta Collegiate High School in Atlanta, Ga. Coach Varner did 4 years coaching High school coach in Louisiana at Bossier High and Peabody Magnet High School.