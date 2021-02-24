Vehicle Accidents in Attala County

6:10 am – Attala County deputies were called about a vehicle being off the road in McCool on Hwy. 411. No injuries were reported.

8:04 am – Kosciusko police were called to a vehicle being stalled at the intersection near Kangaroo Crossing.

1:49 pm – Kosciusko police responded to a residence on James H. Meredith Street due to an alarm going off.

2:38 pm – Kosciusko police were called to the parking lot of Sunflower for a two vehicle accident. No injuries were reported.

2:41 pm – Kosciusko police were called to Glendale Apartments for a public disturbance.