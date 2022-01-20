Vehicle and House Fire in Kosciusko

Thursday January 20th

3:57 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance at the Glendale Apartments off F Street/James H Meredith Street.

10:09 a.m. – Kosciusko Police and Kosciusko Fire Department were dispatched to a residence on Woodard Lane when they received a call about a vehicle on fire in the carport of a residence there. The house also caught on fire. Firemen were able to extinguish the flames. It was stated that all residents of the home did get out of the house.

11:50 a.m. – Attala County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, and MS Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 429 near Longhorn’s Steakhouse in the Sallis area when they received reports of a one-vehicle accident there. One person was transported to the hospital.