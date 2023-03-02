Vehicle burglary other recent Kosciusko arrests

On 3-1-2023, Anthony Manson, a 33 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Vehicle Burglary on Highway 12 East by Investigator Greg Collins.

On 3-1-2023, Demetris Landingham, a 29 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Felony Possession of Marijuana in a Vehicle and Possession of Controlled Substance on East Jefferson Street by Captain Tommy Clark.

On 2-28-2023, Gerard Hines, a 33 year old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disobeying a Police Officer, Possession of Controlled Substance, Possession pf Paraphernalia, and Resisting Arrest on West Jefferson Street by Officer Braxton Goza.

On 2-28-2023, Bradley Burroughs, a 25 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Contempt of Court by Lt. Casey Pounders.

On 2-24-2023, Melvin Moore, a 43 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Suspended Drivers License, No Insurance, and Carry Concealed Weapon on Highway 12 West by Officer Jarvis Latiker.

On 2-23-2023, a David Garnett, a 45 year old b/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Disobeying a Police Officer and Public Drunk on Crawford Street by Lt. Casey Pounders.

Arrests reports sent to Breezy News by Kosciusko PD Investigator Greg Collins.