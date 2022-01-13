Vehicle Catches Fire on Hwy 35

5:30 a.m. – Attala County Fire Department, Carmack Volunteers, Emergency Medical Services, and Attala County Deputies were all dispatched to a vehicle fire on Highway 35 North near the Hesterville area. Firemen quickly extinguished the flames. No injuries were reported.

5:51 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance at the Super 8 Motel on Veterans Memorial Drive.

4:01 p.m. – Zama Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a grass fire with sheds in danger on Attala Road 5107 in Zama area. Firemen quickly got the flames under control.