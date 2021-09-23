Vehicle Collides with School Bus

11:13 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to Attala Road 3057 when they received reports of a suspicious vehicle in the area.

12:16 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to reports of prowlers spotted in the area of West Haven Drive and at the intersection of South Huntington Street and Gilliland Street.

3:21 p.m. – Attala County Fire Department and Carmack Volunteers were dispatched to a grass fire in a ditch on Highway 19 North near Attala Road 3015. Fire Fighters worked quickly to get the fire contained.

4:18 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash near the intersection of North Natchez Street & Knox Road. A vehicle collided with a school bus. No injuries were reported.