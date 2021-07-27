Vehicle Crashes Near Bridge Construction

7:24 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a suspicious vehicle on North Natchez Street near Simmons Alley.

11:57 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to an accident involving multiple vehicles on Highway 35 North. No injuries were reported.

2:19 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a disturbance on East Adams Street.

3:41 p.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, and MS Highway Patrol were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on Highway 35 South near the bridge construction area. There were injuries reported and one person was taken to the hospital.