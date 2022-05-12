Vehicle Crashes on Williamsville Road in Attala

Thursday May 12th, 2022

12:25 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 3011 near the Possumneck area for reports of a possible prowler in the area.

12:31 p.m. – Zama Volunteers were dispatched to a woods fire at Attala Road 5011 and Attala Road 5016/Zama Road. MS Forestry Commission was called to assist with putting the fire out.

12:43 p.m. – Emergency Medical Services, Attala County Fire Department and Attala County Deputies responded to a one-vehicle accident on Williamsville Road. A truck wrecked and flipped over. No one was injured in the crash.