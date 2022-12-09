HomeAttalaVehicle Fire and Shots Fired

Vehicle Fire and Shots Fired

On Thursday at 5:08pm, Central Fire and officers responded to a report of a vehicle fire on Highway 35 at the Yockanookany bridge.  Arriving on scene, officers determined that it had just been smoking badly.

At 7:36pm, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of north Jackson Street and west North Street.  Arriving on scene, officers found nothing amiss.

On Friday at 2:56am, units responded to a call for a fire at Whit’s Grocery on Highway 12.  Fire engines were clearing the scene at 4:45.

 

