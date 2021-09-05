Vehicle Fire Near Attala Rd 4167

12:16 am – Attala County officials received a call about a disturbance at a residence on College Street.

2:29 am – An officer was requested on James H Meredith Street for a disturbance.

8:34 am – A caller called in requesting a deputy come out to Fairground Street for a disturbance.

8:42 am – Multiple officials were dispatched to a minor two vehicle MVA in the parking lot of Exxon. No injuries were reported.

10:37 am – An official was dispatched to Dollar Tree in regard of a shoplifter.

4:02 pm – An officer went out to Attala Road 2247 for a disturbance.

4:51 pm – Officials responded to a vehicle that went off into a pasture on Highway 35 North. No injuries were reported on the scene.

6:18 pm – An officer was requested to East Adams Street for a disturbance between several individuals.

6:50 pm – Sallies Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire near Attala Road 4167. Vehicle was in the roadway. Entrapment was unknown at the time.