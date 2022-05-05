Vehicle Fire on Wednesday near Thomastown in Attala

Wednesday, May 4th, 2022

4:27 a.m. – Attala County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, and Attala County Fire Department were dispatched to a one-vehicle accident on HWY 14 East near Attala Road 5001 in the Ethel area. It was reported that a vehicle left the roadway and ran into some trees. No injuries were reported.

4:06 p.m. – Attala County Deputies ad Attala County Fire Department were dispatched to a residence on HWY 43 South near the Thomastown area when they received reports of a vehicle on fire there.