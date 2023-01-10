Vehicle Fire, Shots Fired, and More in Attala

Kosciusko/Attala first responders received a variety of different calls on Monday, January 9, 2022. Some noteworthy dispatches are as follows:

4:42 a.m. – Attala County Deputies and Attala Central Fire Dept responded to a call reporting a vehicle on fire on Attala Rd 2207/Winfrey Rd. Firefighters had the fire extinguished and cleared the scene in under an hour.

9:37 p.m. – Attala Deputies were asked to remove a male from a residence on Attala Rd 3106 near the West area.

9:56 p.m. – Kosciusko Police investigated near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr and Blackberry Dr when a caller reported hearing 5 or more shots fired in the area.