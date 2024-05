Attala County Fire Department and Carmack Volunteers responded to a vehicle fire on Attala Rd 3102 at 9:21 p.m. on Tuesday.

The fire, which started under the hood of a 2015 Chevy Suburban, was quickly contained.

The occupants of the vehicle noticed smoke and pulled over to investigate the cause.

According to ACFD Chief Tim Cox, no injuries were reported. The exact cause of the fire is currently unknown.