Vehicle in Flames in Attala County Near West

At approximately 3:31 a.m. Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Department, and Carmack Volunteers responded to calls reporting a vehicle on fire on HWY 440 near Unity Baptist Church in area of West. The vehicle had broken down earlier and was left there until the owner could come back for it. An individual driving past saw a vehicle that was in flames and called to report it. Firefighters arrived on scene to a vehicle fully engulfed. They worked for nearly and hour at getting the fire extinguished.

