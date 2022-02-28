HomeAttalaVehicle in Flames in Sallis

Vehicle in Flames in Sallis

by

1:46 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a disturbance that occurred on Attala Road 4101 near the Sallis area.

2:33 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a suspicious vehicle sitting at a convenience store on Highway 12 West.

5:43 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on Hillview Drive when they received reports of a domestic disturbance in progress.

12:02 p.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Department, and Sallis Volunteers were dispatched to a vehicle fire at a residence on Attala Road 4101 near the Sallis area. The vehicle was fulled engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The cause of the fire is not clear at this time.

 

Related Articles

Kosciusko Fire Department Saves Pups from Flames

Updated: Woods Fire & Gas Leak in Sallis