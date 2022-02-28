Vehicle in Flames in Sallis

1:46 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were alerted to a disturbance that occurred on Attala Road 4101 near the Sallis area.

2:33 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a suspicious vehicle sitting at a convenience store on Highway 12 West.

5:43 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on Hillview Drive when they received reports of a domestic disturbance in progress.

12:02 p.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Department, and Sallis Volunteers were dispatched to a vehicle fire at a residence on Attala Road 4101 near the Sallis area. The vehicle was fulled engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The cause of the fire is not clear at this time.