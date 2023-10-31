HomeAttalaVehicle lost in fire Sunday in Attala

Vehicle lost in fire Sunday in Attala

by
SHARE NOW

Attala Central Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle fire at a residence on Hwy 43 N. near Attala Rd. 3243 just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 29th.  The caller was able to put the vehicle, a 2021 Ford Expedition, in neutral and roll it away from the home as it began to fill with smoke.  When firemen arrived on scene, the vehicle was totally immersed in flames.  The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Schedule of Halloween events in Kosciusko and Attala County

Felony Possession, Trespassing, and Domestic Violence in Attala and Leake

Attala Deputies taking dope off the streets

Grass fire blazes Thursday in Attala

Attala County Library to Hold a One Day Book Sale

Massive blaze burns more than 50 acres in Attala amidst burn ban