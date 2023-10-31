Vehicle lost in fire Sunday in Attala

Attala Central Fire Department responded to reports of a vehicle fire at a residence on Hwy 43 N. near Attala Rd. 3243 just after 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 29th. The caller was able to put the vehicle, a 2021 Ford Expedition, in neutral and roll it away from the home as it began to fill with smoke. When firemen arrived on scene, the vehicle was totally immersed in flames. The cause of the fire is currently unknown.