Attala Central Fire Department and McCool Volunteers were dispatched to a vehicle fire on Attala Road 2127 just after 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, 2023.

According to the driver, the vehicle started smoking, causing the them to become distracted with finding the source of the smoke. The vehicle left the roadway and ended in a ditch.

When firefighters arrived, the vehicle was completely engulfed in flames and was a total loss. No one was injured in the fire or the crash.