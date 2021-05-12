At approximately 5:00 pm Attala Central Fire, Sallis Volunteers, and Attala County Deputies were called to a vehicle rollover on Hwy. 14 West approx. 2.5 miles off of Hwy. 43 South. Officials arrived on scene at 5:11 pm and there were no signs of entrapment but multiple injuries were reported. Emergency Services were called to the scene due to the driver complaining of back and neck injuries.

4:04 am – Kosciusko Police received calls of a tree down at the intersection of Jennings Street and College Street.

5:38 am– Kosciusko Police received calls of a tree down on the Natchez Trace at mile marker 153.

6:55 am – Kosciusko Police were called to Wildwood Terrace after reports of a car being stolen, wrecked, and then returned.

10:30 am – Kosciusko Police responded to a disturbance at Cannonade Apartments.