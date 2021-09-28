Vehicle Sideswiped Near McAdams

5:15 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were called to a residence on Attala Road 1167 when they received a call reporting a disturbance.

5:49 a.m. – Attala County Deputies and Emergency Medical Services were dispatched to the scene of a crash on Highway 12 West near McAdams. A truck was said to have side swiped a vehicle there. That vehicle then left the road and struck a tree and came to a stop in a ditch. The truck that struck the wrecked vehicle left the scene.

12:24 p.m. – Kosciusko Fire Department was dispatched to a structure fire on East Adams Street. Read the details here.

1:17 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to a residence on West South Street for a disturbance.