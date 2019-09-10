Vehicle Submerged in Water After Crash

At 5:27 am Attala Deputies, MedStat EMS, The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Carmack Volunteers along with Attala Fire and Rescue responded to a report of a one vehicle MVA rollover. The caller said it was located on highway 35 north past Hesterville near the water towner.

According to reports the vehicle had rolled coming to rest on its roof submerged in water.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and notified dispatch that there was no entrapment and said they had one person complaining of back pain.

Deputy Scott Walters tells Breezy News that MedStat transported one person to Baptist-Attala for medical treatment. The extent of their injuries is not known.

There has been no word on the cause of the accident.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be in charge of the investigation.