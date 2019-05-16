vehicle theft, aggravated assault and other arrests in Attala/Leake County

James W Gray, 48, 855 Damascus Church Road, Kosciusko, served weekend, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Eddie D Harris, 33, 40 Kit Lewis Road, Walnut Grove, aggravated domestic violence, driving with a suspended license, no tag, Carthage PD

Leandrew Huffman, 33, 917 Cook Street, Carthage, bench warrant, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Markell Johnson, 21, 2197 Hughes Street, Ethel, vehicle theft, Carthage PD

Lisa D Lewis, 33, 518 Hwy 487 East, Carthage, possession of paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, warrants, Carthage PD

Jan M Overstreet, 64, 818 West Jefferson Street, Kosciusko, public drunk, hold, Kosciusko PD

Enoch N Perkins, 39, 10514 County Road 155, Philadelphia, driving under the influence (DUI) 1st offense, reckless driving, Leake Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Bryce A Smith, 18, 2557 Attala Road, Kosciusko, aggravated assault – manifesting extreme indifference to life, Attala Co. Sheriff’s Dept.

Jennifer M Taylor, 47, 707 Hwy 12 E, Kosciusko, possession of a controlled substance, Kosciusko PD

Larry L Winter, 34, 113 Aponaug Road, Kosciusko, joyriding – less than larceny, contempt of court, Kosciusko PD

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed. Arrests made by the Leake County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage PD, Walnut Grove PD, Attala County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko PD. (Leake County Correctional Facility images)