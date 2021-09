Vehicle Theft Ring and Other Arrests in Attala & Leake

ANDREA S ANDERSON, 37, of Bessemer, AL, Burglary of a Commercial Building, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, KPD. Bond $50,000, $50,000.

TERRY BLACK, 50, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

ADRIAN J CALHOUN, 36, of Ludlow, Felony Indictment X 2, LCSO. Bond N/A X 2.

JOHNNY J CARTER, 35, of Bessemer, AL, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Burglary of a Commercial Building, KPD. Bond $100,000, $50,000.

KENNEDY D CHANDLER, 46, of Pearl, Bench Warrant, CPD. Bond $1,000.

MARY E GANANN, 29, of Carthage, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, LCSO. Bond N/A.

TEON C GARRETT, 36, of Bessemer, AL, Felony Motor Vehicle Theft, Burglary of a Commercial Building, Felony Hold for Another County, KPD. Bond $100,000, $50,000, N/A.

EUGENE GATSON, 42, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, No License, Possession of Marijuana, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $1,000, $500.

JAMES R HAMILTON, 58, of Carthage, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbing the Peace, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

NAKILA L HILL, 39, of Kosciusko, Felony Warrant, ACSO. Bond N/A.