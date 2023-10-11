Vehicle used in armed robbery at Sallis Dollar General recovered – suspects still on loose

Update (10/18/2023)

The vehicle used in this robbery (pictured below) was recovered in Holmes County. The Attala County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for information regarding the 3 individuals involved. If you have any information please contact ACSO at 662-289-5556.

Dollar General located on Highway 12 West in Sallis was robbed at gunpoint just after 10:30 a.m. today, Wednesday, October 11, 2023.

The suspects (pictured) left headed in the direction of Durant in a light colored Hyundai 4 door sedan with no license plate. They are considered to be armed and dangerous.

The two individuals pictured are suspected to have robbed at least two other Dollar General stores, one in West and one in Yazoo County.

The Attala County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects. If you have any information regarding this incident you are urged to call the sheriff’s office at 662-289-5556.