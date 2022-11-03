Vehicle Vandalized, Disturbances, and more in Attala

Wednesday, November 2, 2022

7:44 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting that a vehicle at a residence on Attala Road 3113/Hesterville Rd. had been vandalized.

10:14 a.m. – Attala County Deputies were dispatched to the post office in Sallis regarding someone causing a disturbance there. The individual causing the disturbance was warned to not go back to the post office in Sallis again.

2:43 p.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting that a man was laying on the steps of a church on North Jackson St and may need help. It was determined that the man was intoxicated.

3:53 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to the parking lot of Adams Grocery on Hwy 12 for a possible disturbance. The caller was gone when officers arrived just moments after receiving the call.

4:40 p.m. – Attala Deputies responded to a call reporting that someone was being assaulted on Hwy 35 across from Sugar Creek Grocery. When deputies arrived, the individuals there stated that there was no assault or disturbance.