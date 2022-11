The United Veterans of Attala County will hold the annual Memorial Day Aisle of Honor Friday, Nov 11.

The event will begin at 11:00 am at Parkway Cemetery.

This year’s guest speaker will be 1st Lieutenant Ryan Lindsey, formerly of the U.S. Air Force.

Anyone wanting to volunteer to set up flags is asked to be at the cemetery that morning at 7:00 am.

For more information, contact the Attala County Veteran’s Service Office at 662-289-6045.