Veterans Day – Pearl River Resort To Offer Complimentary Meal To Active Duty Military Personnel and Veterans

Pearl River Resort will offer a free meal to active duty military personnel and veterans on Veterans day. According to the resort “in honor of military service and sacrifice you can enjoy a free meal on us! This meal will be offered on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11th from 11am to 3pm.”

To receive this free meal, active duty personnel and veterans who are members of the Rewards Club can visit Player Services at PRR and the Cage at Bok Homa on November 11th for a meal voucher. Simply show proof of military service (i.e. Military ID card, DD214, Veterans Affairs department card). If you are not a Rewards Club member, signing up is quick, easy, and free.

Below are the complimentary meals being offered.

Bistro 24 and Stats at Pearl River Resort will offer: Open face roast beef sandwich with creamy mashed potatoes, brown gravy, and chef’s choice vegetables

Lucky’s Restaurant at Bok Homa Casino will offer: All-American hamburger meal