The United Veterans of Attala County held the annual Aisle of Honor program Monday at Parkway Cemetery in Kosciusko.

The ceremony opened with the Veterans March led by members of the Kosciusko Big Red Band drumline. The ceremony also included the singing of the national anthem and the presentation of colors.

The guest speaker for the day was Brig. Gen. George Mitchell Jr.

Following the program, the American Legion Riders held a flag retirement ceremony.