The VFW Post 1983 will host a brunch Oct.14, 2023, at 10:00 am.

The Post is located off Hwy 12W, turn at the tank and the post is on the left.

All veterans and their families are invioted to attend.

To RSVP, contact Greyce Powell, Commander, at 601-317-7701 by Thursday, Oct. 12..