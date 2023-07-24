HomeAttalaUpdate: Victim in Fatal Shooting in Kosciusko has Been Identified

Update: Victim in Fatal Shooting in Kosciusko has Been Identified

by

The deceased has been identified by Kosciusko Police Department as 21-year-old Jamel Davis of Kosciusko.

One person has died and one is being charged with murder after a shooting in Kosciusko.

Kosciusko Police were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of West Adams Street at approximately 1:40 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023 for a shooting with injuries.

A male was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital-Attala Emergency Department for a gunshot wound, and was later pronounced dead.  The victim’s name has not been released.

During their investigation, Kosciusko Police identified a suspect.  Seventeen-year-old Jarmarion Thompson of Kosciusko is being charged in the murder.

The investigation is ongoing and more details will be release as they become available.

Initial Story:

Breezy News has learned of a fatal shooting that occurred on West Adams Street in Kosciusko before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

Check back here for more details on this developing story.

1 comment
  1. Phyllis Washington
    Phyllis Washington
    July 21, 2023 at 7:52 AM

    I pray for both family in Jesus Name Amen 🙏🙏🙌🙌

    Reply

