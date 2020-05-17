Update: Victim Identified in Fatal Crash on 3102

Update 3:20 pm:

The identity of the victim of the fatal crash has been released.

According to Attala County Coroner Sam Bell 35 year old Kenny Wayne Bishop was pronounced at the scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

—————————

Breezy News learned of a fatal Sunday morning crash.

At 10:26 am Attala Deputies, Baptist EMS, Carmack Volunteers along with Attala Deputies were dispatched to Attala Road 3102 at the Attala Road 3999 intersection for a report of a one vehicle MVA.

After arriving on scene Attala County Coroner Sam Bell was called to the location.

Attala Sheriff Tim Nail confirmed one person was killed in the accident. He said the vehicle left the roadway.

The cause of the accident is not known at this time. The Attala County Sheriff’s Department will be in charge of the investigation.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Continue to monitor Breezy News. We will post more information as it becomes available.