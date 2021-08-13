Video: Attala County Fire Department Teaches Fire Safety to Attala Career Tech Center Students



For the third year in a row, Attala County Fire Department Captain Morgan Smith taught students at Attala Career Tech Center a valuable lesson. A former combat firefighter, Captain Smith demonstrated under careful supervision practice the P.A.S.S. technique (which stands for Point, Aim, Squeeze and Sweep) on a small controlled fire at the high school. Armed with several practice extinguishers donated by Dixie Fire Protection in Greenville, students took their turns putting out a small fire very similar to that of a grease fire. Thanks to sponsor local State Farm Agent Angel Albin, 108 students will receive free smoke alarms with students also receiving free fire extinguishers thanks to Boswell Media and Walmart. A former student who attended last years safety class saw Captain Smith while he was shopping recently and thanked him for the lesson taught last year, as the student knew what to do when a small fire broke out his home earlier this year.

Captain Smith would like to thank the following sponsors for making this years event a successful one:

Scott Petroleum

Local State Farm Agent Angel Albin

Boswell Media and Walmart

Dixie Fire Protection