Video: Attala County Supervisors appoint new board president

The Attala County Board of Supervisors named a new president and vice-president Monday morning during the first meeting of 2021.

The board appointed Tim Pinkard (District 5) as board president and Billy Coffee (District 2) as vice-president.

Christian Gardner and Scott Pickle were also re-appointed by the board to serve as County/State-Aid Engineer and Board Attorney, respectively.

During the meeting, the board also approved the second quarter budget for the Attala County Sheriff and Tax Collector offices and received bids for the county depository.

The next meeting of the Attala County Board of Supervisors will be held Tuesday, Jan. 19.