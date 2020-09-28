Video/Audio: Prayer service held at Kosciusko High School

A prayer service was held Sunday night for Kosciusko High School.

It took place in the school’s parking lot.

Several teachers, students, coaches, ministers, and other members of the community gathered to pray for the high school.

The event was organized by Kosciusko Whippets head baseball coach Derrik Boland.

He led off the event with a prayer and then other people took turns praying for the school.

The school district announced Sunday that the high school would be virtual only for two weeks due to rises cases of COVID-19.

Kosciusko Jr. High and elementary schools will be able to continue to hold in person classes.

Audio: Kosciusko Whippets head baseball coach Derrik Boland