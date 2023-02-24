Video: Buzzer beater sends Bulldogs to the Big House

The McAdams Bulldogs are headed back to the Big House.
Tyrick Davis’ 3-pointer as time expired Thursday night gave the Bulldogs a 51-48 win over West Tallahatchie.
The win sends McAdams to the 1A semifinals to face West Union.
That game will be played Monday, Feb. 27 at 1:30 pm at the Mississippi Coliseum .
The winner of that game will move on to face the winner of Byers/McEvans for the 1A State Championship.
*Video appears courtesy of Sharquinta Chanae (Facebook)
Class 1A Boys
Final: McAdams 51, West Tallahatchie 48.
Tyrick Davis hits a 3-pointer at the buzzer to win it for the Bulldogs.
McAdams is #BigHouseBound and will face West Union at MS Coliseum on Monday at 1:30 p.m.
— Brandon Shields (@bshields0244) February 24, 2023