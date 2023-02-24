Video: Buzzer beater sends Bulldogs to the Big House

HomeAttalaVideo: Buzzer beater sends Bulldogs to the Big House

The McAdams Bulldogs are headed back to the Big House.

Tyrick Davis’ 3-pointer as time expired Thursday night gave the Bulldogs a 51-48 win over West Tallahatchie.

The win sends McAdams to the 1A semifinals to face West Union.

That game will be played Monday, Feb. 27 at 1:30 pm at the Mississippi Coliseum .

The winner of that game will move on to face the winner of Byers/McEvans for the 1A State Championship.

*Video appears courtesy of Sharquinta Chanae (Facebook) 

