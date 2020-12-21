Video: Christmas music at Skipworth Performing Arts Center

Multiple musicians recently visited the Skipworth Performing Arts Center in Kosciusko to sing and play Christmas tunes to fill the auditorium.

The videos include performances from Joe Evans, Lola Cagle, Ronnie Ables, Jesse Yates and Nora Sills.

The Skipworth Performing Arts Center is located at the Kosciusko Junior High School. It is named after former Kosciusko High School band director WG Skipworth.

The renovation project is being spearheaded by the Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence in Education.

A major focus for fundraising efforts right now is the opportunity to purchase one of the new auditorium seats in honor of memory of someone.

Several other sponsorship and naming opportunities are available as well.

For more information on Skipworther Performing Arts Center, visit /www.kfeems.org/projects.