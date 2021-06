New and returning city officials were sworn in today at Kosciusko City Hall.

The city’s mayor and board of aldermen all took their oaths of office.

Judge Bob Jordan officiated the ceremony.

Mayor Tim Kyle and Alderman At-Large Earl Price were the only officials to hold new offices.

Aldermen James Culpepper, Henry Daniel, Robert Ellis, and Jeffery Woods were all sworn in to the offices they have been holding.