Video: Ethel defeats Noxapater to clinch 2 seed for playoffs

The Ethel Tigers finished out the regular season Thursday night with a 28-8 win over Noxapater.

That win puts the Tigers at 7-2 on the season and earns the team a 2 seed in the MHSAA 1A playoffs.

As a 2 seed, the Tigers will host Lumberton in the opening round.

That game will be played Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:00 pm.

The complete 1A Playoffs bracket can be viewed HERE.

VIDEO: A long pass leads to an Ethel Touchdown