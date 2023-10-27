Video: Ethel defeats Noxapater to clinch 2 seed for playoffs

The Ethel Tigers finished out the regular season Thursday night with a 28-8 win over Noxapater.
That win puts the Tigers at 7-2 on the season and earns the team a 2 seed in the MHSAA 1A playoffs.
As a 2 seed, the Tigers will host Lumberton in the opening round.
That game will be played Friday, Nov. 3 at 7:00 pm.
The complete 1A Playoffs bracket can be viewed HERE.
VIDEO: A long pass leads to an Ethel Touchdown
1 comment
Connie ParkerOctober 27, 2023 at 11:17 AM
Marcus to Jaylen!!🏈
So proud of my Boyyzzzzz!