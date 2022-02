Another fire in Attala County spread out of control Monday afternoon.

The fire broke out around 1:25 pm on Attala Road 1030 off of Hwy 35 south.

According to Attala County Fire Chief Danny Townsend, the fire burned 280 acres.

Wild fires have been a problem in Attala County in recent days due to dry and windy conditions.

An updated estimate on the last week’s fire in Happy Hollow puts the damage at over 900 acres.