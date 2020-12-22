Video: Kosciusko enjoys Junior Auxiliary Drive-Thru Christmas Parade

The Kosciusko Junior Auxiliary hosted its Drive-Thru Christmas Parade in downtown Kosciusko Monday night.

JA members decorated their vehicles with holiday displays and parked them around the square while parade goers drove through to catch a glimpse.

There were so many cars on the square that it caused a traffic jam.

Kosciusko Police were eventually called out to direct traffic.

Both Santa Claus and the Grinch made appearances at the parade.

Also, your favorite radio hosts Breck Riley and Bmo walked provided some commentary for the pardade/traffic jam.