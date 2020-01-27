Video: KFEE highlights Skipworth Performing Arts Center

The Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence in Education recently highlighted the Skipworth Performing Arts Center with performances from several local groups.

Groups performing at the recently reopened venue included the Kosciusko High School Ban ensemble, the Kosciusko High School choir, The Dance Company, and The Myles Family.

The night ended with a special saxophone performance from Glen Simpson, a student of the famed WG Skipworth.

The KFEE is currently raising funds to help finance phase two of the planned renovations. Those renovations include new curtains, new chairs for the auditorium, and a completely remodeled foyer and entry way.

A major focus for fundraising efforts right now is the opportunity to purchase one of the new auditorium seats in honor of memory of someone. Several other sponsorship and naming opportunities are available as well.

For more information on this project, visit www.kfeems.org/projects.

Links:

Kosciusko Foundation for Excellence in Education Facebook Page

KFEE President Dr. Tim Alford talks KJHS auditorium renovations and future